Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.04 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 644,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

