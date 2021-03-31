Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 316,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 262,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$364.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

