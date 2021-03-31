Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

