Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Financial Contrast

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $736.65 million 16.10 $103.09 million N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 12.71 $27.14 million $0.56 141.89

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bentley Systems and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus price target of $43.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.17%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $149.27, suggesting a potential upside of 87.86%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alteryx beats Bentley Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

