Berenberg Bank Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,500

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on Wizz Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,968 ($64.91) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,059.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,293.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

