Berenberg Bank Increases RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target to GBX 110

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

