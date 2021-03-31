Berenberg Bank Increases RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target to GBX 110

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

See Also: How Short Selling Works

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit