Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $614,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,544.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.16.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 163 shares of company stock worth $164,628. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.