Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Adobe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in Adobe by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $465.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.50 and a 200 day moving average of $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

