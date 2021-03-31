Berman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,773,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

