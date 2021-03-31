Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 8.5%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit