Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 8.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

