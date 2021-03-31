Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $102.51. 169,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,356,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

