Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 7th Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises about 4.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,362. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.