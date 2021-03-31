BIOLASE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BIOLASE in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BIOL stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

