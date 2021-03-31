BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

