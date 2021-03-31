BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%.

Shares of BNTX traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit