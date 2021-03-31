BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%.

Shares of BNTX traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.