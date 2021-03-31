BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.28

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

