Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $3.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BIREF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,869. The company has a market capitalization of $558.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.