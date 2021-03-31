Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Up 116% Over Last Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00631733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

