Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 60% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $30,381.89 and approximately $245.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 60% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002448 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

