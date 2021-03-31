Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 190.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $100,914.69 and approximately $6,320.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,338.13 or 0.99891561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00103847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

