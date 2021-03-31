BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 3.1%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.67. 4,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.