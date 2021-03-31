BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 3.1%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.67. 4,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit