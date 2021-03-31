BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 32,672,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,518,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

