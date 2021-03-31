BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $15.18.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,637,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.