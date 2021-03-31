BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.42% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

In other CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 16,024,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CFII opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

