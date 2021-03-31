BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,287 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCH. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.30 million. Research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

