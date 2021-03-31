BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 222,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
