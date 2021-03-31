BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 222,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

