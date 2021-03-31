BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.19 on Wednesday. 788,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.