BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 57,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

