Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $25.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.66. The stock had a trading volume of 726,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $768.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.99. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 223.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,354,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

