Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.54.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

