boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$95.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.