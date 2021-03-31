Bradley Mark J. Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. 47,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

