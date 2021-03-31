Bradley Mark J. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,258. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of -791.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.