Bradley Mark J. Takes $3.03 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 88,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 264,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $56,190,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

