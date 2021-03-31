Bradley Mark J. Takes $4.39 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $34.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,089.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,794.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

