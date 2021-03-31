Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

