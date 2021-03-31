Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.
Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
