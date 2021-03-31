Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 7,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 260,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

