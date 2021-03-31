Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

