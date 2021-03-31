Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 175.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

BRX opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

