Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,222. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.