Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Envista reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,709,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,927. Envista has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

