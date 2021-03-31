Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce sales of $155.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.20 million and the lowest is $151.58 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $642.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MYGN stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,328. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,824 shares of company stock worth $4,412,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

