Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.19 Million

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce sales of $155.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.20 million and the lowest is $151.58 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $642.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MYGN stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,328. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,824 shares of company stock worth $4,412,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit