Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $69.29

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

BG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,258. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

