Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $110.19

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.79. 8,944,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

