Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $83.57

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,501. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

