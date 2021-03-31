Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $87.00

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,939 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 332,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,026. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.