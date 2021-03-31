Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.20.

BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$132.60 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$216.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

