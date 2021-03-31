Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.20.

BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$132.60 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$216.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit