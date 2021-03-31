Brokers Issue Forecasts for Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.99 million, a P/E ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.