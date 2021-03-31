Brokers Offer Predictions for Evolus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

EOLS opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit