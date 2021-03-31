Brokers Offer Predictions for Evolus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

EOLS opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

