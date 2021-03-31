Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of The New Home worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in The New Home by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The New Home during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The New Home by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWHM stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

